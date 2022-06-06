Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €95.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €95.00 ($102.15) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.24% from the company’s current price.

SAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($143.01) price objective on Safran in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($147.31) price objective on Safran in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays set a €140.00 ($150.54) price objective on Safran in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €125.00 ($134.41) price objective on Safran in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($150.54) price objective on Safran in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of EPA:SAF traded down €1.89 ($2.03) on Monday, hitting €96.19 ($103.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €100.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of €105.45. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($72.23) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($99.31).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.