Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NYSE:SGA opened at $23.13 on Monday. Saga Communications has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85.
Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.15 million during the quarter.
Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.
