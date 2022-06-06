Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $52.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.76. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52-week low of $46.13 and a 52-week high of $59.90.

Salisbury Bancorp shares are set to split on the morning of Friday, July 1st. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 1st.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.11). Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Research analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $438,000. 23.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.