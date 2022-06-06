Samsara Inc.’s (NYSE:IOT) Lock-Up Period To End on June 13th

Samsara’s (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, June 13th. Samsara had issued 35,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $805,000,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. After the end of Samsara’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

IOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Samsara to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Get Samsara alerts:

IOT stock opened at $11.55 on Monday. Samsara has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $31.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at $113,432,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,604,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Samsara by 41.0% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 5,424,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,901,000 after buying an additional 1,576,714 shares during the last quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Samsara by 911.0% in the first quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,119,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP raised its position in Samsara by 62.7% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,994 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.