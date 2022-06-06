Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €25.00 Price Target for Renault (EPA:RNO)

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €25.00 ($26.88) price objective by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a €32.00 ($34.41) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on Renault in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($27.96) target price on Renault in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) target price on Renault in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €35.00 ($37.63) target price on Renault in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renault presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €32.80 ($35.27).

Shares of Renault stock opened at €25.77 ($27.71) on Monday. Renault has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($79.26) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($108.28). The company has a fifty day moving average of €23.50 and a 200-day moving average of €28.14.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

