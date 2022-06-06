Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€60.00” Price Target for Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3)

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €60.00 ($64.52) price objective by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 22.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €97.00 ($104.30) target price on Porsche Automobil in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($129.03) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America set a €90.00 ($96.77) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €133.00 ($143.01) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of ETR PAH3 opened at €77.80 ($83.66) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is €79.26 and its 200-day moving average is €81.96. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Porsche Automobil has a 1-year low of €67.02 ($72.06) and a 1-year high of €102.00 ($109.68).

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

