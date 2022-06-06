Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. CIBC reduced their target price on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Saputo from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Saputo alerts:

Shares of SAPIF opened at $20.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average of $22.73. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.