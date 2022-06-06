Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.56 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $61.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.88 million. Saul Centers posted sales of $60.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year sales of $248.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $245.06 million to $252.84 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $259.83 million, with estimates ranging from $249.78 million to $269.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Saul Centers.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BFS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Saul Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Sunday, March 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saul Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $48.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.26. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $56.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.12%.

In other news, Director George Patrick Clancy, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $114,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.18 per share, for a total transaction of $60,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,179.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,585 shares of company stock valued at $260,853. Insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Saul Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 51.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Saul Centers (Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.