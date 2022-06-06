SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Shares of SBFG opened at $18.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $130.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. SB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $20.85.
SB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

