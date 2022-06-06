SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of SBFG opened at $18.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $130.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. SB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $20.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after buying an additional 27,065 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in SB Financial Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 35,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 164,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the period. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

