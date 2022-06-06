Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Director Purchases $108,360.00 in Stock

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Keenan purchased 4,000 shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.09 per share, for a total transaction of $108,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Keenan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 26th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 1,000 shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.45 per share, for a total transaction of $27,450.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Jeffrey Keenan bought 6,000 shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.58 per share, for a total transaction of $159,480.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 11,000 shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $289,300.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 9,000 shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.20 per share, for a total transaction of $235,800.00.

Shares of NYSE:SWM opened at $27.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.98. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International ( NYSE:SWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $406.80 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.11%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 25.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 71.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as offers other coating solutions and converting services for healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation and filtration end-markets.

