Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Science Applications International updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.90-$7.20 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $6.90-7.20 EPS.

NYSE:SAIC traded up $6.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,749. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.79. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $95.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.86.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at $978,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at $738,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 153.3% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

