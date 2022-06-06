Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.90-7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.43-7.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.47 billion.Science Applications International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.90-$7.20 EPS.

SAIC stock traded up $6.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,749. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.79. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.98.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.86.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after acquiring an additional 491,167 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Science Applications International by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,486,000 after buying an additional 94,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Science Applications International by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,574,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,085,000 after buying an additional 76,621 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Science Applications International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 896,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,663,000 after buying an additional 18,258 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Science Applications International by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,352,000 after buying an additional 91,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.