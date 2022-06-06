Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.90-7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.43-7.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.47 billion.Science Applications International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.90-$7.20 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAIC. Truist Financial cut shares of Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.86.

Shares of Science Applications International stock traded up $6.65 on Monday, hitting $94.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,749. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $95.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at $738,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at $4,734,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 36.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after buying an additional 21,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 35.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the period. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

