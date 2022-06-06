Scotiabank Cuts Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Price Target to C$41.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$43.50 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

LIFZF remained flat at $$27.03 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 6,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,334. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.57. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

