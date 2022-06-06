Scotiabank Cuts Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target to C$41.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital lowered shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$42.00 target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.33.

TSE LIF traded up C$0.95 on Monday, hitting C$34.65. 175,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,596. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$35.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.83. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a twelve month low of C$28.28 and a twelve month high of C$51.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.22.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$54.16 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.6215902 earnings per share for the current year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

