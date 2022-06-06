Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on SCOTF shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Scout24 from €61.00 ($65.59) to €64.00 ($68.82) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays raised shares of Scout24 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Scout24 from €75.00 ($80.65) to €67.00 ($72.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Get Scout24 alerts:

Shares of SCOTF stock opened at $62.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average is $65.85. Scout24 has a 12 month low of $60.14 and a 12 month high of $72.90.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.