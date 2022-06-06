Sean Michael Walters Sells 1,471 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $150,365.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 154,639 shares in the company, valued at $15,807,198.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Datadog stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,958,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -10,310,000.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.40 and its 200-day moving average is $142.75. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.15 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DDOG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

