Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.44 Million

Analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) will report $39.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.60 million and the highest is $41.27 million. Seanergy Maritime reported sales of $27.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full-year sales of $168.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $164.99 million to $171.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $161.92 million, with estimates ranging from $155.10 million to $168.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Seanergy Maritime.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 24.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHIP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.81.

Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $180.71 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.37. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 148,514 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,824 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 610.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 26,427 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seanergy Maritime (Get Rating)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with an average age of 12.1 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 3,011,083 deadweight.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seanergy Maritime (SHIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.