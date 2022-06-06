Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $9.31 on Monday. Security National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46. The company has a market cap of $191.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.40.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $102.43 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNFCA. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Security National Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 5,683.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Security National Financial by 33.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Security National Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

