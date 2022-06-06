Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $9.31 on Monday. Security National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46. The company has a market cap of $191.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.40.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $102.43 million during the quarter.
Security National Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.
