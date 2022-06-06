Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

Research analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SELB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.71.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $0.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $133.97 million, a PE ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.19. Selecta Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 25.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. Barabe acquired 50,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 250,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,510.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELB. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 52,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

