Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.07% from the company’s current price.

SEMR has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Semrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Semrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

Get Semrush alerts:

Shares of Semrush stock opened at $11.01 on Monday. Semrush has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -220.20 and a beta of 2.53.

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $57.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Semrush will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 4,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $45,100.12. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,645.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. Cat Rock Capital Management LP raised its position in Semrush by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 5,050,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,820 shares during the period. Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Semrush by 31.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 3,445,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,138,000 after acquiring an additional 828,523 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush during the fourth quarter worth $14,837,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush during the fourth quarter worth $10,839,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Semrush by 4,323.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 502,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Company Profile (Get Rating)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.