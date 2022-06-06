SentinelOne, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for SentinelOne in a report issued on Thursday, June 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SentinelOne’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 121.43%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.64 million. The business’s revenue was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on SentinelOne from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised SentinelOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $23.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.70. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion and a PE ratio of -16.72.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 12.8% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 81.8% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 405,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $14,592,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicholas Warner sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,574,829 shares of company stock worth $54,944,889 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne (Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.