Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) VP Steven A. Tidwell Sells 63,700 Shares

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 63,700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $4,504,227.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SCI traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $71.25. 474,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. Service Co. International has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $72.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.03.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $394.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 39,785 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 21,147 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

