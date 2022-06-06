ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised ServiceSource International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of ServiceSource International stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. ServiceSource International has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17.

ServiceSource International ( NASDAQ:SREV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $48.89 million during the quarter.

In other ServiceSource International news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 37,587 shares of ServiceSource International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $41,721.57. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,978,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,286,675.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 60,218 shares of company stock valued at $67,506. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SREV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceSource International by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 57,391 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,222,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

