Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,800.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STRNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 2,520 ($31.88) to GBX 2,800 ($35.43) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Severn Trent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Severn Trent stock opened at $34.31 on Monday. Severn Trent has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $42.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average of $38.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.7229 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

