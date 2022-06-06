Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €160.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €160.00 ($172.04) target price by Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 68.53% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €144.00 ($154.84) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($118.28) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €80.00 ($86.02) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($134.41) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($86.02) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.
Shares of ETR:SAE traded down €0.88 ($0.95) during trading on Monday, reaching €94.94 ($102.09). 98,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €65.28 ($70.19) and a 12 month high of €182.00 ($195.70). The company has a 50 day moving average of €83.93 and a 200-day moving average of €100.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.89.
Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.
