Sidus Space, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on June 13th (NASDAQ:SIDU)

Sidus Space’s (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, June 13th. Sidus Space had issued 3,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 14th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Sidus Space stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42. Sidus Space has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $29.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIDU. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sidus Space during the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Sidus Space during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sidus Space during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite engineering and integration; precision manufacturing, assembly, and test; low earth orbit constellation; payloads integrations for test and operational missions; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies.

