Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) to report sales of $32.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.40 million and the lowest is $32.20 million. Sierra Bancorp posted sales of $33.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year sales of $132.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.40 million to $133.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $146.10 million, with estimates ranging from $144.30 million to $147.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sierra Bancorp.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 11.16%.

BSRR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 42.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 210.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $21.92 on Monday. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.80%.

About Sierra Bancorp (Get Rating)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.