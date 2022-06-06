SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NYSE SIF opened at $4.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 million, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.43. SIFCO Industries has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
About SIFCO Industries (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SIFCO Industries (SIF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.