Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

SBTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Silverback Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBTX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBTX opened at $3.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.05. Silverback Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $35.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver.

