Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.60-$11.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:SPG opened at $109.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.48. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.35%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simon Property Group (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.