Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.60-$11.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:SPG opened at $109.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.48. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.27.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Simon Property Group (Get Rating)
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
