SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Sells $112,500.00 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,841,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SiTime stock traded down $4.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $219.16. 162,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,307. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.43 and its 200 day moving average is $223.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.49. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $98.83 and a 1 year high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.18. SiTime had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $70.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. SiTime’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SiTime in the first quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SiTime by 49.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in SiTime in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 14,500.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SITM shares. TheStreet cut shares of SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.83.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

