SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D – Get Rating) has been assigned a €17.00 ($18.28) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.38% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of SLM Solutions Group stock opened at €10.60 ($11.40) on Monday. SLM Solutions Group has a 1-year low of €8.89 ($9.56) and a 1-year high of €23.80 ($25.59). The company has a market capitalization of $240.64 million and a PE ratio of -10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of €11.71 and a 200-day moving average of €14.00.
