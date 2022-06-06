SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D – Get Rating) has been assigned a €17.00 ($18.28) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of SLM Solutions Group stock opened at €10.60 ($11.40) on Monday. SLM Solutions Group has a 1-year low of €8.89 ($9.56) and a 1-year high of €23.80 ($25.59). The company has a market capitalization of $240.64 million and a PE ratio of -10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of €11.71 and a 200-day moving average of €14.00.

Get SLM Solutions Group alerts:

About SLM Solutions Group (Get Rating)

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany, the Asia/Pacific, other European countries, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.