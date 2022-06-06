SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) will announce $150.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $138.70 million to $155.70 million. SmileDirectClub reported sales of $174.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year sales of $622.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $608.20 million to $628.59 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $722.40 million, with estimates ranging from $692.80 million to $741.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $151.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.20 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SDC shares. Loop Capital downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens reduced their price target on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SmileDirectClub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDC. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth $17,935,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 10.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,049,000 after buying an additional 355,858 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 110.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 346,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 182,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $1.34 on Monday. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $11.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.24.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

