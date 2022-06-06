Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 103.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Snap from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Snap from $34.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Snap from $55.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $14.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.71. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Snap has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $83.34.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $271,061.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 229,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,601.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $1,523,046.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,873,842.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,543,187 shares of company stock worth $44,290,878 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839,980 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 9.0% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,367 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 1,817.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,621,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

