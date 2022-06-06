Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Snap One from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Snap One from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of Snap One stock opened at $12.35 on Monday. Snap One has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). Snap One had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $273.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.27 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap One will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John H. Heyman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,567,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,086,611.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jefferson Dungan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap One by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap One by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Snap One by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

