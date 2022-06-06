Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.38.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Snap One from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Snap One from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Shares of Snap One stock opened at $12.35 on Monday. Snap One has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.12.
In related news, CEO John H. Heyman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,567,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,086,611.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jefferson Dungan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap One by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap One by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Snap One by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.
About Snap One (Get Rating)
Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snap One (SNPO)
- Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
- First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.