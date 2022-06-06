Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE – Get Rating) received a €35.00 ($37.63) price target from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.11% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($33.33) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($26.88) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($31.18) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($40.86) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €25.50 ($27.42) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme stock traded up €0.02 ($0.02) on Monday, reaching €24.98 ($26.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,006,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,000. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €27.52. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of €41.88 ($45.03) and a 52 week high of €52.26 ($56.19).

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

