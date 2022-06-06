Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SCGLY. Berenberg Bank upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €25.50 ($27.42) price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.70 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €29.00 ($31.18) to €33.00 ($35.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($34.41) to €33.00 ($35.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €29.00 ($31.18) to €32.00 ($34.41) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.72.

Shares of SCGLY opened at $5.36 on Monday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $8.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average is $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

