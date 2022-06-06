SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Anthony Noto Buys 21,750 Shares

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Noto bought 21,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $150,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,369,014 shares in the company, valued at $23,246,196.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anthony Noto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, Anthony Noto bought 37,056 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $249,016.32.

On Thursday, May 19th, Anthony Noto bought 13,500 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $105,165.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Anthony Noto acquired 17,375 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $149,772.50.

On Monday, March 14th, Anthony Noto acquired 19,042 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $149,479.70.

On Thursday, March 10th, Anthony Noto bought 15,873 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.44 per share, with a total value of $149,841.12.

SOFI traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.86. 39,339,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,021,398. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $24.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 36.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 24.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

