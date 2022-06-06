SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Sells $16,690.21 in Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 61 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.61, for a total transaction of $16,690.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,962,146.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SEDG traded up $8.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $307.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,729. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.09 and its 200-day moving average is $280.99. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.86 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.59, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEDG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $339.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,987,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 141,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,666,000 after acquiring an additional 18,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

