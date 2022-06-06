Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) versus Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Financial Survey

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) and Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.0% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sorrento Therapeutics and Allogene Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics -826.96% -259.47% -52.29% Allogene Therapeutics -148,214.64% -32.28% -28.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sorrento Therapeutics and Allogene Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Allogene Therapeutics 0 3 11 0 2.79

Sorrento Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,104.82%. Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $28.31, suggesting a potential upside of 250.78%. Given Sorrento Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sorrento Therapeutics is more favorable than Allogene Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sorrento Therapeutics and Allogene Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics $52.90 million 12.21 -$428.33 million ($1.23) -1.35 Allogene Therapeutics $38.49 million 30.11 -$257.01 million ($2.20) -3.67

Allogene Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sorrento Therapeutics. Allogene Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sorrento Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Sorrento Therapeutics has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allogene Therapeutics has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics beats Sorrento Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sorrento Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system. Its clinical programs in development include anti-CD38 CAR-T therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for amyloidosis and graft versus host disease. The company develops resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for late stage cancer and osteoarthritis knee pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia. It engages in the development of SEMDEXA, an injectable viscous gel formulation, which is Phase III trial for the treatment of sciatica, a pathology of low back pain; SP-103, an investigational non-aqueous lidocaine topical system undergoing clinical development in chronic low back pain condition; and SP-104, a novel low-dose delayed-release naltrexone hydrochloride formulation for the treatment of fibromyalgia. It has collaboration with SmartPharm Therapeutics Inc. to develop gene-encoded antibody vaccine to protect against COVID-19; Celularity, Inc. for initiating Phase I/II clinical study, including up to 94 patients with COVID-19; Mount Sinai Health System to develop COVI-SHIELD, an antibody therapy targeting SARS-CoV-2 infection; and Mayo Clinic for Phase Ib pilot study using sofusa lymphatic drug delivery technology to deliver Ipilimumab in patient with melanoma. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Allogene Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL. The company also develops ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma. In addition, it is developing ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for treating R/R multiple myeloma; ALLO-605, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of multiple myeloma; ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody; CD70 to treat renal cell cancer; ALLO-819, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidates for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other aggressive neuroendocrine tumors. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Pfizer Inc.; Servier; Cellectis S.A.; and Notch Therapeutics Inc., as well as clinical trial collaboration agreement with SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. It also has a strategic collaboration agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for the preclinical and clinical investigation of allogeneic CAR T cell product candidates. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

