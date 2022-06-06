Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ SOHO opened at $1.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11.

Sotherly Hotels ( NASDAQ:SOHO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 78.88% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter worth $99,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter worth $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 5.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the period. 23.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

