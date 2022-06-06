S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Lowered to $407.00 at UBS Group

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $441.00 to $407.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SPGI. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on S&P Global from $419.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.50.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global stock opened at $335.93 on Monday. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $371.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.41. The stock has a market cap of $114.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,157 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,877 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.4% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.