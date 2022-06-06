STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) PT Lowered to $43.00

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.94% from the stock’s current price.
STAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.
STAG stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.61. 25,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,751. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $31.49 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.65.
In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $629,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,088 shares in the company, valued at $927,254.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.
STAG Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)
STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.
