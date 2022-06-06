StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on StealthGas in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:GASS opened at $3.34 on Monday. StealthGas has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.11.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that StealthGas will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in StealthGas in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its stake in StealthGas by 94.3% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in StealthGas by 12.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

