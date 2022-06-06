Stephen Bohanon Sells 24,232 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) insider Stephen Bohanon sold 24,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $334,643.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 382,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,283,250.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
ALKT stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.93. The stock had a trading volume of 465,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.02.
Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 30.15% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $44.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the third quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the first quarter worth $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.
Alkami Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.
