Stephen Bohanon Sells 24,232 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) insider Stephen Bohanon sold 24,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $334,643.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 382,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,283,250.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ALKT stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.93. The stock had a trading volume of 465,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.02.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 30.15% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $44.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the third quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the first quarter worth $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

