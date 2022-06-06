Stephen Jonathan Chetner Sells 3,576 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 3,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.17, for a total transaction of C$57,823.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,639 shares in the company, valued at C$398,412.63.
PEY stock traded up C$1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting C$16.61. 1,144,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.09. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52 week low of C$5.78 and a 52 week high of C$16.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58.
Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$286.89 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.3499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Peyto Exploration & Development (Get Rating)
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
