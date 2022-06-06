Stephen Jonathan Chetner Sells 3,576 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 3,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.17, for a total transaction of C$57,823.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,639 shares in the company, valued at C$398,412.63.

PEY stock traded up C$1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting C$16.61. 1,144,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.09. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52 week low of C$5.78 and a 52 week high of C$16.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$286.89 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.3499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.89.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

