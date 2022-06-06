Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €25.21 ($27.11).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STVN shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

NYSE STVN opened at €16.30 ($17.53) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of €18.48. Stevanato Group has a twelve month low of €13.35 ($14.35) and a twelve month high of €29.18 ($31.38). The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion and a PE ratio of 29.11.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.11 ($0.12) by €0.01 ($0.01). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of €212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €212.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,097,000 after buying an additional 210,007 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,405,000 after buying an additional 469,613 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,342,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,099,000. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 1,191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,738,000 after buying an additional 291,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stevanato Group (Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.