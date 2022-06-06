Stifel Nicolaus Trims CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Target Price to C$0.95

CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.10 to C$0.95 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on CubicFarm Systems from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CubicFarm Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS CUBXF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 12,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,525. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83. CubicFarm Systems has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.85.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

