Stifel Nicolaus Trims NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Target Price to $150.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.02% from the company’s current price.

NKE has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a $173.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.59.

NIKE stock opened at $120.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $190.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.29. NIKE has a 52 week low of $103.46 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,401 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

